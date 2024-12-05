Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEMA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 567.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JEMA opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.