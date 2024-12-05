Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,963 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 804.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,715.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,859,000 after purchasing an additional 113,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 458.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MSM opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

