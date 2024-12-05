Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Holdings Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth $201,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.4 %

BHB stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.69. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.