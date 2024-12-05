Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Barclays were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 1,362.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335,937 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 286.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 190.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 118.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 97.4% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BCS opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.