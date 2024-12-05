Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $243.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average is $220.90. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at $42,309,126.60. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

