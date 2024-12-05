BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 48,944 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after acquiring an additional 621,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after acquiring an additional 359,290 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 999,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 286,831 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 151,847 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.46 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

