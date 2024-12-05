BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 53,555 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1,515.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.4755 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

