BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of GDS worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GDS by 1,558.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GDS by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDS. Bank of America upped their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $20.23 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

