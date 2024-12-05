BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $185.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $139.64 and a 52 week high of $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $3.7626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

