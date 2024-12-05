BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 337.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 131,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $9,288,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 485.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after buying an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.7 %

KWR opened at $157.70 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $151.31 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total transaction of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total value of $107,057.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,907.06. This represents a 11.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.