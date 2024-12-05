BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 409,938 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 472.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

