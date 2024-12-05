BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 99,143 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,143 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,095 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,379,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,610,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,360,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,404 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after acquiring an additional 925,644 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

