BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.30% of MaxLinear worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,634.80. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $89,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,853.12. This trade represents a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Read Our Latest Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Up 11.0 %

MXL opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.87. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.