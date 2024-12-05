BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Novanta worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 71.1% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 33.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Novanta by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Novanta by 10.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $1,347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,845.40. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $200,479.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,729,608.55. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,271 shares of company stock worth $2,185,107 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT opened at $170.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.04 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.33 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

