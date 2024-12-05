BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 339,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 359,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.97 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSUR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Report on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.