BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.67 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 97.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 214.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 234,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $555,343.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,920. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

