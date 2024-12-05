BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.79 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in KT were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in KT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,669 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 245.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 804,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 383.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 945.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 124,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 31.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 96,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

