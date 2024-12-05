BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.23 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in HSBC were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 19.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 19.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 34.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of HSBC by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $47.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

