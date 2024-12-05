BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.26% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of HLX opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.44 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

