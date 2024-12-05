BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $748,333.39. This trade represents a 21.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $581,965.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,738.37. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

