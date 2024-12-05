BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 238,712 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 190.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 238,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 344,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 393,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 106,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.