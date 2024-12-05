BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 28,822 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

JBSS stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $108.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

