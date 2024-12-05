BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.13% of Insperity worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,948,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,645,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.