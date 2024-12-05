BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $136.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.92.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

