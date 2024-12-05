BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,220 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.