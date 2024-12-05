BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 177.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,732,275. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.