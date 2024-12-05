BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 101,437 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,437 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $97.17 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Melius Research initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

