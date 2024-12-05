BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 13,530 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 160.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $161.85 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $116.20 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

