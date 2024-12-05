BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,076,524 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,356,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,076,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 170.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,965,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,988,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,662 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 403.4% during the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 11,203,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6,437.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,904,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,497.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713,831 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

