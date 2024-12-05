BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,085 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TriNet Group

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,471.93. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $218,155.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,396.18. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,533 shares of company stock worth $418,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.