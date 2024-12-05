BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 24,865 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.