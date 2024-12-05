BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 420 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ITT were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ITT by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $157.75 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.