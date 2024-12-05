BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 48,467 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,467 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,625,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $1,668,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,554.80. This trade represents a 13.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.