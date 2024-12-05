Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cable One by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 32.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 45.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.40.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $409.44 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.28 and a 52-week high of $574.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

