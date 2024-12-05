CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,465,372 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.69% of CAE worth $101,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,446,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CAE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 26.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

