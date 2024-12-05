Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674,536 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 8,610,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,716 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,482,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,836,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,667,000 after purchasing an additional 120,453 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.