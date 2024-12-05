Cerity Partners LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Materion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 31.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 19.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,144. This trade represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,484.67. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $114.43 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

