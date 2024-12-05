Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

