Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 217,858 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,858 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 1,354,500 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 145.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Plug Power by 17.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 195,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

PLUG stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

