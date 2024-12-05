Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.49 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242,672 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $28,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 275,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 127,265 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,160,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 139,491 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $339,363. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

