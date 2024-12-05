Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $25,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 107,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 799,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 588.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.