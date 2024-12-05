Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 14.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,437 shares of company stock worth $9,788,980. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock opened at $150.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

