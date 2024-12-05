comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

comScore stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

