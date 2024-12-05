D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 387,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,107,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 57,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $89.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

