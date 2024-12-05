D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $22.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

