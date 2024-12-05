D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $141.06 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $104.25 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

