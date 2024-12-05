D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $204,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,055,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8,376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 383,808 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $61.08 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

