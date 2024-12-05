D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $212,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.2 %

FNV opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

