D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $215,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,115.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

