D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $273,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

